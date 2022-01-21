KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 557,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,520 UP 40
S-1 71,500 UP 500
OCI 94,900 0
HyundaiMipoDock 76,100 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 49,100 DN 400
S-Oil 89,300 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 363,000 DN 12,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,000 DN 700
MS IND 27,200 DN 850
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 211,500 DN 4,000
HMM 24,650 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 70,300 DN 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 159,500 DN 4,500
Hanchem 253,000 DN 1,000
DWS 55,000 DN 1,100
KEPCO 21,250 UP 200
SamsungSecu 42,050 0
KG DONGBU STL 10,450 DN 200
ZINUS 71,000 DN 3,000
SKTelecom 57,300 UP 500
SNT MOTIV 41,600 DN 1,450
HyundaiElev 38,050 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDS 150,500 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,215 DN 55
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,100 DN 300
Hanon Systems 11,500 DN 150
SK 234,000 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 25,250 UP 200
Handsome 35,250 DN 800
Asiana Airlines 17,950 DN 250
COWAY 72,000 UP 700
Kakao 91,800 DN 500
DONGSUH 28,900 DN 50
SamsungEng 23,350 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 111,500 DN 500
PanOcean 5,220 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 31,100 UP 600
CheilWorldwide 21,950 DN 200
KT 31,750 UP 200
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
S. Korea confirms another highly pathogenic bird flu case
-
40 pct of self-employed consider biz closure amid pandemic: survey
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(2nd LD) Court allows partial airing of Yoon's wife's phone calls
-
-
KBS apologizes for horse tripping during filming of 'Lee Bang-won'
-
Lee repeats call for prudence on military service exemption for BTS
-
Daily cases over 6,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'