KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL127000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 16,750 0
LG Uplus 13,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,200 UP 500
KT&G 79,200 UP 400
DHICO 18,450 DN 200
Doosanfc 41,100 UP 350
LG Display 22,150 DN 950
IBK 10,500 UP 50
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,400 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,450 UP 100
NAVER 333,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 565,000 DN 13,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,600 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,000 DN 1,400
LGELECTRONICS 133,500 DN 6,500
Celltrion 163,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 22,750 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 134,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,100 UP 100
KIH 76,500 DN 1,300
GS 39,050 DN 500
CJ CGV 24,000 DN 150
LIG Nex1 63,700 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 95,500 DN 2,800
DSME 21,300 DN 350
HDSINFRA 6,340 DN 180
DWEC 5,850 DN 10
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,700 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 361,500 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 184,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 34,250 UP 50
LGH&H 990,000 UP 21,000
LGCHEM 694,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 75,800 0
Fila Holdings 31,550 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,550 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,195 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 159,500 UP 2,500
(MORE)
