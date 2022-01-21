FOOSUNG 22,100 DN 1,350

SK Innovation 252,000 DN 13,500

KBFinancialGroup 60,300 UP 800

Hansae 24,400 DN 200

Youngone Corp 48,050 DN 800

CSWIND 58,700 0

GKL 13,500 UP 50

KOLON IND 64,800 DN 1,400

HanmiPharm 259,500 UP 1,000

Meritz Financial 50,900 DN 300

BNK Financial Group 8,500 UP 70

emart 139,000 DN 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY356 00 DN850

KOLMAR KOREA 37,800 UP 250

PIAM 51,300 UP 300

HANJINKAL 56,100 DN 800

DoubleUGames 52,700 DN 800

CUCKOO 18,400 DN 200

COSMAX 76,700 DN 1,800

MANDO 55,300 DN 1,500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 818,000 UP 2,000

Doosan Bobcat 39,550 0

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,950 DN 450

Netmarble 118,500 UP 2,500

KRAFTON 310,000 DN 15,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S50500 DN100

ORION 102,000 0

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,300 DN 300

BGF Retail 157,000 0

SKCHEM 142,500 DN 1,500

HDC-OP 14,200 DN 1,200

HYOSUNG TNC 475,500 DN 18,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 485,000 DN 20,000

SKBS 185,000 DN 5,000

WooriFinancialGroup 14,850 UP 50

KakaoBank 43,800 UP 1,050

HYBE 285,000 DN 3,000

SK ie technology 146,500 UP 3,000

DL E&C 114,000 DN 9,500

SKSQUARE 60,800 DN 1,700

(END)