KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 22,100 DN 1,350
SK Innovation 252,000 DN 13,500
KBFinancialGroup 60,300 UP 800
Hansae 24,400 DN 200
Youngone Corp 48,050 DN 800
CSWIND 58,700 0
GKL 13,500 UP 50
KOLON IND 64,800 DN 1,400
HanmiPharm 259,500 UP 1,000
Meritz Financial 50,900 DN 300
BNK Financial Group 8,500 UP 70
emart 139,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY356 00 DN850
KOLMAR KOREA 37,800 UP 250
PIAM 51,300 UP 300
HANJINKAL 56,100 DN 800
DoubleUGames 52,700 DN 800
CUCKOO 18,400 DN 200
COSMAX 76,700 DN 1,800
MANDO 55,300 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 818,000 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,550 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,950 DN 450
Netmarble 118,500 UP 2,500
KRAFTON 310,000 DN 15,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S50500 DN100
ORION 102,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,300 DN 300
BGF Retail 157,000 0
SKCHEM 142,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 14,200 DN 1,200
HYOSUNG TNC 475,500 DN 18,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 485,000 DN 20,000
SKBS 185,000 DN 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,850 UP 50
KakaoBank 43,800 UP 1,050
HYBE 285,000 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 146,500 UP 3,000
DL E&C 114,000 DN 9,500
SKSQUARE 60,800 DN 1,700
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
S. Korea confirms another highly pathogenic bird flu case
40 pct of self-employed consider biz closure amid pandemic: survey
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
(2nd LD) Court allows partial airing of Yoon's wife's phone calls
KBS apologizes for horse tripping during filming of 'Lee Bang-won'
Lee repeats call for prudence on military service exemption for BTS
Daily cases over 6,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
(3rd LD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'