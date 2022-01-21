Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Battery factory in Cheongju on fire, four remain trapped inside: police

All News 15:53 January 21, 2022

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- A battery factory in the southern city of Cheongju caught fire Friday, leaving four people trapped inside, police said.

The fire broke out at the auto battery factory at around 3 p.m. One person was immediately rescued, but four others remain trapped inside the building, police officials said.

Rescue workers are having difficulty accessing the burning factory, police said.

This photo provided by firefighting authorities shows a battery factory on fire in Cheongju. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!