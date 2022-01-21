(2nd LD) One dead, 3 injured in fire at battery materials factory
(ATTN: UPDATES with details throughout; CHANGES photo)
CHEONGJU, South Korea, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- One worker died and three were injured in a fire at a battery materials factory in the central city of Cheongju on Friday, firefighters said.
The blaze broke out on the fourth floor of the six-story building of cathode materials manufacturer EcoPro BM Co., in the city 140 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 3 p.m.
About 30 people were inside the facility at that time and most of them escaped the scene.
Among four employees who were on the fourth floor, two were rescued immediately and one jumped off the building sustaining a serious injury. They were sent to a nearby hospital.
The remaining one person was found dead at 6:24 p.m., the fire authorities said.
The fire was extinguished at 7:15 p.m.
Firefighters said explosions in the boiler room on the fourth floor may have sparked the fire.
A worker at an adjoining factory said there were two explosions before the flames swept the building. Video footage recorded by the worker showed thick smoke billowing following a blast.
The firefighters and police are looking into the exact cause of the fire.
The authorities said there were some unidentified chemicals inside the factory. It was not confirmed whether they are toxic.
A total of 44 fire engines and trucks and 125 firefighters were sent to the scene.
pbr@yna.co.kr
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
S. Korea confirms another highly pathogenic bird flu case
-
40 pct of self-employed consider biz closure amid pandemic: survey
-
N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
KBS apologizes for horse tripping during filming of 'Lee Bang-won'
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
Beijing-bound figure skater stumbles in final pre-Olympic tuneup
-
Lee repeats call for prudence on military service exemption for BTS
-
Daily cases over 6,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes