U.S. offered to provide N.K. with 60 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines via U.N.: lawmaker
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States offered to send 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea via the United Nations last month and the North expressed an interest in receiving them although it has yet to formally respond, a South Korean lawmaker quoted Seoul's spy agency as saying Friday.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) shared the information during a briefing for the chairman and ranking members of the parliamentary intelligence committee, Democratic Party Rep. Kim Kyung-hyup, the chairman, told Yonhap News Agency.
"The vaccines were offered as if from the U.N.," he said, quoting the NIS. "North Korean Ambassador to the U.N. Kim Song expressed considerable interest. He asked whether the vaccines were Pfizer's or Moderna's and said he would report to Pyongyang."
The exchange took place in December, but the U.S. has yet to hear back from the North.
"It appears the U.S. expressed its willingness to provide vaccines in recognition of the need for humanitarian assistance and global cooperation against the virus," the lawmaker added. "The Vatican also expressed its willingness to provide vaccines."
North Korea has insisted the country is coronavirus-free while enforcing tough restrictions and border closures.
Earlier this week, a pair of North Korean freight trains were spotted crossing into the Chinese border city of Dandong for the first time in 1 1/2 years.
The NIS said the trains appeared to transport medical supplies, food and construction materials from China but nothing from the North as they departed empty, according to the lawmaker.
The spy agency also supported speculation regarding this weeks' Workers' Party politburo meeting during which the North hinted at resuming nuclear and long-range missile tests.
"The North's position is that it will reconsider if the U.S. does not offer corresponding measures for its suspension of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests," the lawmaker said.
"North Korea likely needed ways to the draw the U.S.' attention because the U.S. has taken little interest in the North while dealing with Ukraine and the Middle East," he added.
Meanwhile, the NIS also reported plans to establish a new department to handle supply chain issues following the recent shortage of urea solution imports.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) 1 person recovered from Gwangju construction accident site pronounced dead: officials
-
(LEAD) U.S. reaffirms security commitment to S. Korea following NK missile tests
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
S. Korea confirms another highly pathogenic bird flu case
-
40 pct of self-employed consider biz closure amid pandemic: survey
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean cargo train arrives in Chinese city of Dandong: sources
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea announces firing of 2 train-borne guided missiles into East Sea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party's presidential candidate eyes 'de facto' unification with N. Korea
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(2nd LD) Court allows partial airing of Yoon's wife's phone calls
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
KBS apologizes for horse tripping during filming of 'Lee Bang-won'
-
Lee repeats call for prudence on military service exemption for BTS
-
Daily cases over 6,000 for 2nd day amid omicron woes
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea hints at lifting moratorium on ICBM, nuclear tests over U.S. 'hostile policy'