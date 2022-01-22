Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 22, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-4 Sunny 20

Incheon 04/-4 Sunny 20

Suwon 05/-5 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 06/-3 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 08/-3 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 04/-10 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 20

Jeonju 09/-1 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 11/01 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 09/-3 Cloudy 30

Busan 12/03 Cloudy 30

(END)

