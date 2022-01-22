Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 22, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-4 Sunny 20
Incheon 04/-4 Sunny 20
Suwon 05/-5 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 06/-3 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 08/-3 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 04/-10 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 20
Jeonju 09/-1 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 11/01 Cloudy 20
Jeju 14/06 Cloudy 30
Daegu 09/-3 Cloudy 30
Busan 12/03 Cloudy 30
