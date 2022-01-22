Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:09 January 22, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Only high-risk groups to undertake PCR test, gov't to implement omicron response system (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Extra budget grows to 35 tln won from 14 tln won, parties rushing to release money ahead of presidential election (Kookmin Daily)
-- On day of 14 tln won extra budget approval, Lee says 35 tln won, Yoon calls for 50 tln won (Donga Ilbo)
-- On day of 14 tln won extra budget approval, rival parties call for growth to 35 tln won (Segye Times)
-- Presidential office withdraws nomination of ex-election committee official over political neutrality controversy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cho Hae-joo resigns over opposition of all 2,900 election management committee members (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Heading to real return to normalcy beyond paradigm of sacrifice (Hankyoreh)
-- Ahead of omicron storm, new defense system in place (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Real estate investors rush to overseas market to avoid tax bombshell (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee, Yoon copy each other's populism policy measures (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!