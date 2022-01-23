Exports in free trade zones hit all-time high last year: data
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Exports by companies in South Korea's free trade zones grew 89.6 percent on-year to hit an all-time high last year, the industry ministry said Sunday.
Outbound shipments came to US$10.94 billion, surpassing the $10 billion mark for the first time ever, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The growth is attributable to strong demand for electric and electronic goods, automotive chips, semiconductor-related products and COVID-19 items amid a global economic recovery, the ministry said.
South Korea operates 13 free trade zones across the country, including the western city of Incheon and the southeastern port city of Busan, to promote exports and foreign investment by offering eased regulations and other benefits.
A total of 1,152 domestic and foreign companies ran businesses there as of September 2021.
Their combined sales accounted for 1.7 percent of the country's total exports last year, according to the data.
In 2021, South Korea's exports advanced 25.8 percent on-year to reach a record high of $644.54 billion.
"The government will take steps to actively support exporters and to implement ways to innovate the operation of the zones," a ministry official said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
Plaintiffs in vaccine pass case to appeal suspension order limited to Seoul
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
Seoul condemns Tokyo's sovereignty claim to Dokdo
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
Yoon's wife says MeToo cases occur when victims are not paid
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
Seoul condemns Tokyo's sovereignty claim to Dokdo
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese boat for fishing in S. Korean waters without permit
-
New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure amid omicron woes