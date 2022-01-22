Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon offers deep condolences over death of revered Vietnamese Buddhist monk

All News 18:23 January 22, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Saturday expressed his deep condolences over the death of revered Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, saying his practice of mindfulness has helped people around the world live in peace.

"The monk's footprints, words and teachings should always live and breathe in people's practice," Moon said in a statement posted on social media.

The Zen master, who was also a peace activist, died at the age of 95 on Saturday.

Moon called the monk "a Buddhist activist who shows his love for mankind through actions."

