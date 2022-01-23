Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

January 23, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-2 Cloudy 0

Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 0

Suwon 07/-2 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 09/00 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 09/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 07/-5 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 07/02 Sunny 70

Jeonju 10/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 12/04 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/09 Rain 30

Daegu 11/01 Cloudy 20

Busan 12/06 Cloudy 20

