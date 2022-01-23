Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 January 23, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-2 Cloudy 0
Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 0
Suwon 07/-2 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 09/00 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 09/00 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 07/-5 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 07/02 Sunny 70
Jeonju 10/02 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 12/04 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/09 Rain 30
Daegu 11/01 Cloudy 20
Busan 12/06 Cloudy 20
(END)
