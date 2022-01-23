S. Korea decides to offer US$250 mln in low-interest loans for Egypt's railway project
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea said Sunday it has decided to offer US$250 million in low-interest loans to support Egypt's national railway modernization project.
The loans from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) will support a part of the project to upgrade the traffic signals of a railway line linking Luxor and High Dam, the bank said.
Last week, South Korea and Egypt inked a memorandum of understanding to raise the limit of the EDCF loans to Egypt to $1 billion in 2022-26 from the previous $700 million, in an effort to deepen bilateral cooperation.
South Korea launched the EDCF program in 1987 with the purpose of supporting economic and social infrastructure projects in developing countries.
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
Plaintiffs in vaccine pass case to appeal suspension order limited to Seoul
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
Seoul condemns Tokyo's sovereignty claim to Dokdo
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
Yoon's wife says MeToo cases occur when victims are not paid
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
Seoul condemns Tokyo's sovereignty claim to Dokdo
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese boat for fishing in S. Korean waters without permit
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure amid omicron woes