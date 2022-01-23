Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea criticizes Japan's move to revise security documents

All News 18:45 January 23, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Sunday criticized Japan's moves to revise a set of key security documents as "extremely dangerous" steps away from its long-held defense-oriented policy.

Japan has reportedly been moving to revise its national security strategy and other key defense documents this year as it confronts an increasingly assertive China and a nuclear-ambitious North Korea.

"What is extremely dangerous is that Japan is poised to include in these documents capabilities to attack enemy bases, a sharp increase in defense spending, and the development and purchase of armament equipment for preemptive strikes," the ministry said in a statement under the name of a researcher at its research institute on Japan.

The ministry also voiced concerns that the focus of Japan's defense strategy could shift to an attack and invasion.

