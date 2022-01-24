Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 24.
Korean-language dailies
-- Construction companies abide by safety rules in only visible areas as workplace disaster law looms (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential candidates make populist pledges, raising concerns over ballooning national debt (Kookmin Daily)
-- Average turnover of pension fund at 2 pct in 2021 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to adopt new COVID-19 measures as omicron surges (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New cases top 7,000 for 2nd day as omicron rises (Segye Times)
-- Tech shares plunge following pandemic-driven boom (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Presidential candidates' pledges leaning relatively more to left than their supporters' spectrum (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Delivery apps enjoy upper hand over shop owners (Hankyoreh)
-- Workplace disaster law in spotlight after Gwangju apartment building collapse (Hankook Ilbo)
-- OCI's decadelong effort in solar panel biz in Texas (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon Suk-yeol 39.4 pct vs. Lee Jae-myung 36.8 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Omicron dominates in Gwangju, Gyeonggi areas (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- With omicron nearly dominant, Korea prepares new measures (Korea Herald)
-- 7,630 new COVID cases reported as omicron surges (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
Plaintiffs in vaccine pass case to appeal suspension order limited to Seoul
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
Seoul condemns Tokyo's sovereignty claim to Dokdo
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent ballistic missiles eastward from Pyongyang airfield: S. Korean military
-
Seoul condemns Tokyo's sovereignty claim to Dokdo
-
'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982,' most-sold S. Korean literary book overseas
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure amid omicron woes
-
New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure amid omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure amid omicron woes