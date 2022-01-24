(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 24)

Though Cho has left the NEC, concerns remain. Moon Sang-boo — the commission's former secretary general who was recommended as a commissioner by the opposition People Power Party (PPP) — withdrew his bid last week due to the DP's opposition. In an alarming turn, the upcoming presidential election could be held without any commissioners recruited by the PPP. Currently, seven out of the eight commissioners, excluding the NEC head who is a chief justice, are pro-government figures. Worse, the Blue House reportedly tries to replace Cho with one of the commissioners nominated by Moon. If the rumor is true, that constitutes a brazen infringement on the independence of the NEC.