Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 24, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/00 Cloudy 20

Incheon 07/-1 Cloudy 20

Suwon 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 09/-1 Sunny 10

Daejeon 10/00 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 06/-4 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 06/01 Sleet 40

Jeonju 10/00 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 11/01 Cloudy 30

Jeju 12/08 Cloudy 30

Daegu 09/01 Cloudy 20

Busan 10/05 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!