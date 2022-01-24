Doosan Heavy wins 160 bln-won plant order in Germany
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a South Korean plant builder, said Monday its German subsidiary has received a 160 billion-won (US$134 million) order for a waste processing plant in Germany.
Doosan Lentjes obtained the order from MHKW Wiesbaden GmbH to build a waste-to-energy plant in Wiesbaden, Germany, by 2024, the company said in a statement.
Doosan Heavy said it aims to win more waste-to-energy plant deals in Europe as European countries are expected to place about 80 waste-to-energy plant orders by 2025.
A waste-to-energy plant processes a variety of inflammable wastes from industrial facilities and households to generate electricity as part of efforts to reduce environmental pollution.
Doosan Lentjes, a wholly owned unit of Doosan Heavy, has bagged more than 310 billion won worth of deals for waste-to-energy plants in Europe since 2020.
