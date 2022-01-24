Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Heavy wins 160 bln-won plant order in Germany

All News 10:09 January 24, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a South Korean plant builder, said Monday its German subsidiary has received a 160 billion-won (US$134 million) order for a waste processing plant in Germany.

Doosan Lentjes obtained the order from MHKW Wiesbaden GmbH to build a waste-to-energy plant in Wiesbaden, Germany, by 2024, the company said in a statement.

Doosan Heavy said it aims to win more waste-to-energy plant deals in Europe as European countries are expected to place about 80 waste-to-energy plant orders by 2025.

A waste-to-energy plant processes a variety of inflammable wastes from industrial facilities and households to generate electricity as part of efforts to reduce environmental pollution.

Doosan Lentjes, a wholly owned unit of Doosan Heavy, has bagged more than 310 billion won worth of deals for waste-to-energy plants in Europe since 2020.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Doosan Heavy #German order
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!