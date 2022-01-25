Corporate direct financing up 19 pct in 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Corporate direct financing by firms in South Korea jumped 19 percent on-year in 2021 driven by multiple massive initial public offerings (IPOs), data showed Tuesday.
Local companies raised a combined 231.48 trillion won (US$194 billion) by selling stocks and bonds last year, up 37 trillion won from the previous year, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
Direct financing refers to raising funds directly from the stock and bond markets without borrowing from banks and other financial institutions.
Stock sales came to 29.1 trillion won last year, up 166.5 percent from a year earlier, driven mostly by large-scale IPOs.
There were a total of 110 IPOs last year, through which companies raised a combined 14.52 trillion won, the largest ever. The amount was up 219.8 percent from a year earlier.
The sharp increase came as such high-profile companies as internet-only firm Kakao Bank and online gaming company Krafton successfully went public amid the overall market boom.
Bond sales also increased 10.3 percent on-year to 202.4 trillion won, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
23 shippers fined 96.2 bln won for collusion on freight rates
-
(2nd LD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5,805 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at 532: KDCA
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
Stalking murderer of 3 women gets life sentence in appellate ruling
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,000 for 3rd day amid persistent omicron fears
-
(4th LD) S. Korea likely to report highest-ever new cases amid accelerating omicron spread
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey