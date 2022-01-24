Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 15:42 January 24, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

ORION Holdings 14,700 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,655 DN 100
Shinsegae 233,500 DN 6,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,700 UP 1,200
Nongshim 327,000 UP 18,500
BoryungPharm 12,850 0
SGBC 62,700 DN 3,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,800 DN 1,250
Hyosung 84,800 DN 2,700
KIA CORP. 79,000 DN 1,100
CJ 78,000 DN 2,000
SK hynix 119,000 0
Youngpoong 668,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,950 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,400 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 208,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,600 DN 250
Kogas 35,300 UP 150
Hanwha 29,400 DN 600
DB HiTek 79,000 UP 700
LX INT 24,600 DN 1,050
DongkukStlMill 15,350 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 1,760 0
Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 DN 150
Daesang 22,100 0
NEXENTIRE 6,540 DN 190
CHONGKUNDANG 95,900 DN 200
AmoreG 41,100 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 197,000 DN 3,000
KCC 356,500 DN 8,500
SKBP 83,100 DN 2,100
BukwangPharm 11,100 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 106,000 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 1,060,000 DN 21,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 DN 90
KAL 26,900 DN 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,040 UP 10
LG Corp. 76,600 DN 2,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 124,000 DN 3,000
Daewoong 26,100 DN 950
(MORE)

