KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 88,900 DN 1,600
ShinhanGroup 38,350 DN 900
HITEJINRO 30,500 UP 400
Yuhan 59,000 UP 100
SLCORP 27,750 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 121,000 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 99,900 DN 4,100
DL 58,700 DN 1,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 DN 300
ShinpoongPharm 25,300 UP 50
LOTTE 27,950 UP 100
GCH Corp 23,000 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 142,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,070 DN 30
POSCO 274,500 DN 7,500
DB INSURANCE 63,400 DN 800
SamsungElec 75,100 DN 500
NHIS 11,550 DN 100
DongwonInd 228,000 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 43,700 DN 1,300
LS 52,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES101500 DN4000
GC Corp 181,500 DN 9,000
GS E&C 40,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 682,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 166,500 DN 6,500
Ottogi 450,000 UP 14,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,460 DN 100
SKC 149,500 DN 6,000
MERITZ SECU 6,490 UP 50
HtlShilla 73,500 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 48,100 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 182,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 76,500 DN 1,900
GS Retail 27,900 DN 550
KSOE 85,600 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,550 DN 1,450
MS IND 26,450 DN 750
OCI 91,800 DN 3,100
LS ELECTRIC 51,200 DN 900
