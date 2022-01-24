KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 528,000 DN 29,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,390 DN 130
HyundaiMipoDock 72,100 DN 4,000
IS DONGSEO 47,800 DN 1,300
S-Oil 89,600 UP 300
LG Innotek 360,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 207,000 DN 4,500
HMM 23,800 DN 850
HYUNDAI WIA 68,700 DN 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 156,000 DN 3,500
Mobis 235,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,350 DN 5,150
S-1 70,900 DN 600
KEPCO 21,000 DN 250
SamsungSecu 41,250 DN 800
KG DONGBU STL 10,100 DN 350
Hanchem 245,500 DN 7,500
SKTelecom 56,300 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 40,700 DN 900
HyundaiElev 37,150 DN 900
ZINUS 70,400 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 150,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,500 DN 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 4,120 DN 95
Hanon Systems 11,300 DN 200
SK 229,500 DN 4,500
DWS 54,900 DN 100
Handsome 34,500 DN 750
Asiana Airlines 17,350 DN 600
COWAY 70,600 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,500 DN 900
IBK 10,300 DN 200
DONGSUH 28,900 0
SamsungEng 22,700 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,120 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 21,700 DN 250
KT 31,650 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL123000 DN4000
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
Auto exports up 8.6 pct in 2021 on popularity of eco-friendly cars
Moon holds phone talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince, voices condolences over attack victims
23 shippers fined 96.2 bln won for collusion on freight rates
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982,' most-sold S. Korean literary book overseas
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,000 for 3rd day amid persistent omicron fears
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
Biz hour curbs cause largest drop in in-person spending among all measures: BOK report