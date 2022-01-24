KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 16,350 DN 400
LG Uplus 13,350 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,800 DN 1,400
KT&G 78,600 DN 600
DHICO 18,000 DN 450
Doosanfc 39,600 DN 1,500
LG Display 21,550 DN 600
Kangwonland 24,850 DN 600
NAVER 328,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 90,000 DN 1,800
NCsoft 567,000 UP 2,000
KIWOOM 93,700 DN 1,800
DSME 20,250 DN 1,050
HDSINFRA 6,260 DN 80
DWEC 5,690 DN 160
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,050 DN 650
CJ CheilJedang 367,000 UP 5,500
DongwonF&B 183,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 33,400 DN 850
LGH&H 969,000 DN 21,000
LGCHEM 671,000 DN 23,000
KEPCO E&C 71,300 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,300 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 134,000 UP 500
Celltrion 166,500 UP 3,000
Huchems 22,050 DN 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 133,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,300 DN 800
KIH 75,800 DN 700
GS 38,650 DN 400
CJ CGV 22,950 DN 1,050
LIG Nex1 61,300 DN 2,400
Fila Holdings 30,650 DN 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,500 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,350 DN 1,200
HANWHA LIFE 3,110 DN 85
AMOREPACIFIC 154,500 DN 5,000
FOOSUNG 21,850 DN 250
SK Innovation 247,500 DN 4,500
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
Auto exports up 8.6 pct in 2021 on popularity of eco-friendly cars
Moon holds phone talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince, voices condolences over attack victims
23 shippers fined 96.2 bln won for collusion on freight rates
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982,' most-sold S. Korean literary book overseas
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,000 for 3rd day amid persistent omicron fears
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
Biz hour curbs cause largest drop in in-person spending among all measures: BOK report