KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:43 January 24, 2022

POONGSAN 31,100 DN 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 58,800 DN 1,500
Hansae 24,050 DN 350
Youngone Corp 47,450 DN 600
CSWIND 55,200 DN 3,500
GKL 13,150 DN 350
KOLON IND 63,200 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 256,000 DN 3,500
Meritz Financial 50,000 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 8,300 DN 200
emart 134,500 DN 4,500
HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY361 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 37,300 DN 500
PIAM 49,650 DN 1,650
HANJINKAL 55,100 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 51,400 DN 1,300
CUCKOO 18,250 DN 150
COSMAX 74,500 DN 2,200
MANDO 53,700 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 811,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,550 DN 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,550 DN 400
Netmarble 118,500 0
KRAFTON 302,000 DN 8,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S48600 DN1900
ORION 102,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,450 DN 850
BGF Retail 153,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 139,500 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 14,300 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 443,000 DN 32,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 476,000 DN 9,000
SKBS 178,000 DN 7,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,500 DN 350
KakaoBank 42,000 DN 1,800
HYBE 277,000 DN 8,000
SK ie technology 147,000 UP 500
DL E&C 115,000 UP 1,000
kakaopay 146,500 UP 1,500
SKSQUARE 59,200 DN 1,600
(END)

