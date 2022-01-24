KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,100 DN 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 58,800 DN 1,500
Hansae 24,050 DN 350
Youngone Corp 47,450 DN 600
CSWIND 55,200 DN 3,500
GKL 13,150 DN 350
KOLON IND 63,200 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 256,000 DN 3,500
Meritz Financial 50,000 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 8,300 DN 200
emart 134,500 DN 4,500
HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY361 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 37,300 DN 500
PIAM 49,650 DN 1,650
HANJINKAL 55,100 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 51,400 DN 1,300
CUCKOO 18,250 DN 150
COSMAX 74,500 DN 2,200
MANDO 53,700 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 811,000 DN 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,550 DN 1,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,550 DN 400
Netmarble 118,500 0
KRAFTON 302,000 DN 8,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S48600 DN1900
ORION 102,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,450 DN 850
BGF Retail 153,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 139,500 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 14,300 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 443,000 DN 32,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 476,000 DN 9,000
SKBS 178,000 DN 7,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,500 DN 350
KakaoBank 42,000 DN 1,800
HYBE 277,000 DN 8,000
SK ie technology 147,000 UP 500
DL E&C 115,000 UP 1,000
kakaopay 146,500 UP 1,500
SKSQUARE 59,200 DN 1,600
(END)
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
Auto exports up 8.6 pct in 2021 on popularity of eco-friendly cars
Moon holds phone talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince, voices condolences over attack victims
23 shippers fined 96.2 bln won for collusion on freight rates
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982,' most-sold S. Korean literary book overseas
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,000 for 3rd day amid persistent omicron fears
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure amid omicron woes