Samsung Biologics Q4 net income down 17.6 pct to 79.3 bln won
All News 15:47 January 24, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 79.3 billion won (US$66.3 million), down 17.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 39.2 percent on-year to 128.8 billion won. Sales increased 18.4 percent to 444.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 4.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
