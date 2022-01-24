Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Biologics 2021 net profit up 63.3 pct to 393.6 bln won

All News 15:47 January 24, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Monday reported its 2021 net profit of 393.6 billion won (US$329.1 million), up 63.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 83.5 percent on-year to 537.3 billion won. Annual revenue increased 34.6 percent to 1.56 trillion won.
