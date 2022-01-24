Court to rule this week on Ahn's request to stop TV debate between Lee, Yoon
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- A court will make its decision this week on an injunction request filed by minor party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo to stop TV stations from hosting a televised debate exclusively between the two top mainstream rivals, officials said Monday.
Ahn of the People's Party filed for the injunction with the Seoul Western District Court last week to stop the country's three major broadcasters -- MBC, KBS and SBS -- from airing a two-way debate between ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung and his main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol.
Lee's Democratic Party and Yoon's People Power Party have been in talks with the broadcasters to set up a TV debate only between the two sometime between Jan. 30 and 31.
On Monday, the court held a hearing and said it will make its decision no later than Wednesday.
"It's not a complex or difficult issue, but there are many points to consider, because it could influence the presidential election," the court said, making the announcement.
Ahn has vilified the envisioned exclusive TV debate as unfair and monopolistic and called it "a villainous act" by the two giant parties.
In the latest poll by Realmeter, Yoon was leading Lee 42 percent to 36.8 percent. Ahn was running third with 10 percent.
