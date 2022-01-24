Bill calling for dog meat consumption ban proposed at Seoul city council
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- A member of Seoul's municipal council has proposed an ordinance bill calling for the mayor to draw up a long-term plan to ban dog meat consumption and put it into action, officials said Monday.
"The culture of thinking of pets as part of the family has already become a worldwide trend," Yang Min-gyu, the councilperson from the ruling Democratic Party, said, adding Seoul city should work to improve animal welfare and raise awareness of the issue.
Dog meat consumption has long been at the center of controversy here, as it has been part of the country's cuisine for centuries. South Korea's Animal Protection Law aims to prevent the cruel slaughter of dogs and cats, but it does not ban the consumption of dog meat.
Public interest in the matter has grown over recent years with a sharp increase in the population of those who raise pets. A total of 6.38 million households across the country, or 27.7 percent, had been raising pets as of 2020, Yang said, citing data from the agriculture ministry.
The bill will likely be put to a vote at the Seoul city council's session next month.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
Auto exports up 8.6 pct in 2021 on popularity of eco-friendly cars
-
Moon holds phone talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince, voices condolences over attack victims
-
23 shippers fined 96.2 bln won for collusion on freight rates
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982,' most-sold S. Korean literary book overseas
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,000 for 3rd day amid persistent omicron fears
-
New COVID-19 cases above 7,000 for 3rd day amid persistent omicron fears
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
Biz hour curbs cause largest drop in in-person spending among all measures: BOK report