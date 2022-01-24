80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey

Among the eight questions asking foreigners about their interest in Korea, the most answered items were "hope to experience Korean traditional culture" with 83.4 percent. It was followed by "hope to visit Korea" with 81.1 percent and "hope to be friends with Koreans" with 76.6 percent. In particular, 54.5 percent chose "hope to learn Korean language," up 8.7 percentage points from 2020 while answers such as "experiencing hallyu content" and "hope to visit Korea" gained 6.7 percentage points and 6.5 percentage points from a year ago.