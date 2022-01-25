Korean-language dailies

-- Daily virus caseload nears record high (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ambiguous workplace disaster law leaves gov't, businesses confused (Kookmin Daily)

-- Amid around 9,000 cases, government's shift in pandemic response is still slow (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Perfect storm' looming with rising oil, grain prices (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Large-scale construction work halted to avoid becoming first target of workplace disaster law (Segye Times)

-- Daily caseload nearing 10,000, new response system to be put in place tomorrow (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Omicron-dominating spread begins; Tuesday's cases could reach around 9,000 (Joongang Ilbo)

-- Digital, 'contactless' trend changes job market (Hankyoreh)

-- Retail investors make 'exodus' from stock market for several reasons (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung falls victim to patent troll again (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI dips below 2,800 for first time in 13 months (Korea Economic Daily)

