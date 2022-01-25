(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 25)

The government has announced changes to its public health response to Covid-19, including a shortening of the quarantine period to seven days from 10 days. Employment of a new testing system — a key change — will be confined to four regions, including Gwangju, which have seen a dramatic increase in the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. As daily cases exceeded 7,000 for three consecutive days, the government is supposed to drastically change the current public health system according to the guidelines. Could a change such as a shortened isolation period help control the spread of the virus?