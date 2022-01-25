Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 25, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/01 Cloudy 40
Incheon 05/01 Cloudy 40
Suwon 05/01 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 06/01 Sleet 60
Daejeon 06/00 Rain 30
Chuncheon 03/-2 Sleet 70
Gangneung 08/01 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 06/03 Sunny 60
Gwangju 07/03 Sunny 60
Jeju 12/08 Rain 60
Daegu 07/-1 Cloudy 30
Busan 10/03 Cloudy 30
(END)
