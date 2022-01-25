Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 25, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/01 Cloudy 40

Incheon 05/01 Cloudy 40

Suwon 05/01 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 06/01 Sleet 60

Daejeon 06/00 Rain 30

Chuncheon 03/-2 Sleet 70

Gangneung 08/01 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 06/03 Sunny 60

Gwangju 07/03 Sunny 60

Jeju 12/08 Rain 60

Daegu 07/-1 Cloudy 30

Busan 10/03 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!