S. Korea eyes bigger low-rate loans for emerging countries' projects
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will seek to provide low-rate loans up to 11.4 trillion won (US$9.5 billion) to emerging countries for their projects by 2024.
The government plans to set the yearly approval ceiling of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) at 3.6 trillion won this year, and raise it to 3.8 trillion won next year and 4 trillion won in 2024, according to the finance ministry.
The government also plans to set the implementation goal of the EDCF at 4.5 trillion won over the next three years.
South Korea launched the EDCF program in 1987 in an effort to support economic and social infrastructure projects in developing countries.
The country plans to provide its low-rate loans mainly to projects in the green energy, digital and healthcare sectors.
The government plans to expand its EDCF support to the three sectors to $2.1 billion this year, up from its earlier goal of $2 billion. In 2025, it will be raised to $3.3 billion from $2.4 billion.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
23 shippers fined 96.2 bln won for collusion on freight rates
-
(2nd LD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5,805 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at 532: KDCA
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it confirmed accuracy of tactical guided missiles in test-firing
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
Stalking murderer of 3 women gets life sentence in appellate ruling
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases above 7,000 for 3rd day amid persistent omicron fears
-
(4th LD) S. Korea likely to report highest-ever new cases amid accelerating omicron spread
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey