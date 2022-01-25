'Squid Game,' BTS music video nominated for U.S. ADG Awards
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Global TV sensation "Squid Game" and the music video for "My Universe," a collaborative single between BTS and British rock band Coldplay, have been nominated for the 26th annual U.S. Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards.
The ADG on Monday (U.S. time) announced nominations for this year's awards show, which will return to a live ceremony on March 5 in Los Angeles.
The ADG Awards honor excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films.
Netflix's Korean-language original earned a nomination in the one-hour contemporary single-camera series category for the various filming sets for the sixth episode titled "Gganbu," while the video for "My Universe" got a nod in the music videos category.
In 2020, Lee Ha-jun, art director of the Oscar-winning South Korean film "Parasite," won in the contemporary film category at the 24th ADG Awards.
