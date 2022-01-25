Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Squid Game,' BTS music video nominated for U.S. ADG Awards

All News 10:24 January 25, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Global TV sensation "Squid Game" and the music video for "My Universe," a collaborative single between BTS and British rock band Coldplay, have been nominated for the 26th annual U.S. Art Directors Guild (ADG) Awards.

The ADG on Monday (U.S. time) announced nominations for this year's awards show, which will return to a live ceremony on March 5 in Los Angeles.

The ADG Awards honor excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films.

This image, captured from the homepage of the U.S. Art Directors Guild (ADG), shows a scene from the Netflix TV series "Squid Game." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Netflix's Korean-language original earned a nomination in the one-hour contemporary single-camera series category for the various filming sets for the sixth episode titled "Gganbu," while the video for "My Universe" got a nod in the music videos category.

In 2020, Lee Ha-jun, art director of the Oscar-winning South Korean film "Parasite," won in the contemporary film category at the 24th ADG Awards.

This image, captured from the homepage of the U.S. Art Directors Guild (ADG), shows a scene from the music video for "My Universe," a collaborative single between South Korean boy group BTS and British rock band Coldplay. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

