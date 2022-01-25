The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 January 25, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.36 1.35
2-M 1.42 1.42
3-M 1.50 1.50
6-M 1.65 1.65
12-M 1.86 1.85
(END)
