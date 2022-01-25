Nat'l Assembly speaker to attend Beijing Olympics opening
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Parliamentary Speaker Park Byeong-seug will visit China next month and attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the National Assembly said Tuesday.
He is scheduled to visit Beijing from Feb. 3-6 at the invitation of Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.
They will discuss ways to boost exchanges between the parliaments of the two countries, which mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the National Assembly said.
Park plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics scheduled for Feb. 4. He will also participate in a luncheon hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold a meeting with South Korean residents in China.
Park's visit will be separate from the government's official delegation.
With President Moon Jae-in's attendance not under consideration, the government has reportedly been weighing Culture Minister Hwang Hee or Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae as the chief of its delegation.
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5,805 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at 532: KDCA
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
Stalking murderer of 3 women gets life sentence in appellate ruling
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(4th LD) S. Korea likely to report highest-ever new cases amid accelerating omicron spread
-
S. Korean romance TV series gain popularity on Netflix