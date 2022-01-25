Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Nat'l Assembly speaker to attend Beijing Olympics opening

All News 11:12 January 25, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Parliamentary Speaker Park Byeong-seug will visit China next month and attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the National Assembly said Tuesday.

He is scheduled to visit Beijing from Feb. 3-6 at the invitation of Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (Yonhap)

They will discuss ways to boost exchanges between the parliaments of the two countries, which mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the National Assembly said.

Park plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics scheduled for Feb. 4. He will also participate in a luncheon hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold a meeting with South Korean residents in China.

Park's visit will be separate from the government's official delegation.

With President Moon Jae-in's attendance not under consideration, the government has reportedly been weighing Culture Minister Hwang Hee or Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae as the chief of its delegation.
(END)

Keywords
#Park Byeong-seug #National Assembly speaker #Beijing Olympics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!