Seoul stocks plunge over 2 pct late Tue. morning on Fed uncertainties, virus woes
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks tumbled more than 2 percent late Tuesday morning, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 63.57 points, or 2.28 percent, to 2,728.43 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After a weak start, the key stock index plummeted amid massive foreign sell-offs.
The Federal Reserve is scheduled to end its two-day monetary policy meeting Wednesday (local time), which is expected to give clues on its monetary policy direction.
South Korea's record high virus tally also added to the concerns about stronger quarantine measures.
Most large caps traded lower in Seoul.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.6 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.84 percent.
Giant battery maker LG Chem slumped 5.51 percent, with Samsung SDI dipping 5.13 percent. Internet portal operator Naver lost 1.52 percent.
Pharmaceutical behemoth Samsung Biologics declined 3.21 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor retreated 2.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,197.45 won to the U.S. dollar, down 1.35 won from the previous session's close.
