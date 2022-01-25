SK to build new R&D center in S. Korea to bolster green biz
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- SK Group, South Korea's third-largest conglomerate, said Tuesday it is building a new research and development (R&D) center near Seoul as part of efforts to further sharpen its technological edge in eco-friendly businesses.
The 1-trillion won (US$834 million) facility, tentatively named "SK Green Techno Campus," will put together a workforce of about 3,000 R&D staff from seven different SK affiliates investing heavily in green energy, including SK Innovation Co., SK Energy Co. and SK On Co., to focus on the core areas such as battery, semiconductor materials, carbon reduction and capture, and hydrogen, SK said in a release.
The center will open in early 2027 in Bucheon, located about 25 kilometers west of Seoul.
SK has its main R&D facility in the central region of Daejeon.
Green business is one of the four areas SK has been ramping up investment in as future growth drivers.
SK has said it is aiming by 2030 to cut carbon emissions by 200 million tons, which account for 1 percent of the global target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions of 21 billion tons.
