Hyundai Motor Q4 net profit down 40.7 pct to 701.4 bln won
All News 14:10 January 25, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 701.4 billion won (US$585.2 million), down 40.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 1.52 trillion won, up 21.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 6.1 percent to 31.02 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
