(LEAD) Hyundai Motor Q4 net plunges 41 pct on chip shortage
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details)
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit plunged 41 percent from a year earlier as extended chip shortages affected vehicle production and sales.
Net profit for the three months ended in December came to 701.4 billion won (US$585 million) from 1.183 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
But operating profit jumped 22 percent to 1.529 trillion won in the fourth quarter from 1.254 trillion won a year ago helped by an improved product mix and friendly exchange rates, it said.
Sales rose 6 percent to 31.026 trillion won from 29.243 trillion won during the same period.
For the whole of 2021, net income nearly tripled to 5.693 trillion won from 1.925 trillion won a year ago on increased sales of high-end Genesis and SUV models amid the pandemic.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) Daily cases back above 4,000 amid omicron woes
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5,805 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at 532: KDCA
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
Stalking murderer of 3 women gets life sentence in appellate ruling
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(4th LD) S. Korea likely to report highest-ever new cases amid accelerating omicron spread
-
S. Korean romance TV series gain popularity on Netflix