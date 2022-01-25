Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Motor 2021 net income up 195.8 pct to 5.69 tln won

All News 14:10 January 25, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Tuesday reported its 2021 net profit of 5.69 trillion won (US$4.7 billion), up 195.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 6.67 trillion won, up 178.9 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 13.1 percent to 117.61 trillion won.
