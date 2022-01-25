Go to Contents Go to Navigation

January 25, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SamsungF&MIns 203,500 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,900 DN 700
Kogas 35,100 DN 200
CJ 76,700 DN 1,300
DB HiTek 76,500 DN 2,500
Hanwha 28,500 DN 900
Youngpoong 639,000 DN 29,000
LX INT 23,750 DN 850
SK hynix 118,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,350 DN 1,600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,350 DN 1,050
DongkukStlMill 14,550 DN 800
TaihanElecWire 1,760 0
Hyundai M&F INS 25,350 DN 950
AmoreG 40,050 DN 1,050
HyundaiMtr 194,500 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 10,450 DN 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 102,500 DN 3,500
Daewoong 25,100 DN 1,000
KAL 26,250 DN 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,725 DN 315
LG Corp. 74,400 DN 2,200
TaekwangInd 1,025,000 DN 35,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 120,000 DN 4,000
BoryungPharm 12,050 DN 800
SSANGYONGCNE 7,660 DN 110
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,300 DN 2,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,800 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 231,500 DN 2,000
Nongshim 324,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 60,700 DN 2,000
Hyosung 82,400 DN 2,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 87,400 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 37,700 DN 650
HITEJINRO 29,900 DN 600
Yuhan 57,700 DN 1,300
SLCORP 26,500 DN 1,250
CJ LOGISTICS 117,500 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 94,900 DN 5,000
DL 57,100 DN 1,600
