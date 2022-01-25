KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,050 DN 500
KIA CORP. 76,500 DN 2,500
Daesang 21,400 DN 700
SKNetworks 4,525 DN 130
ORION Holdings 14,300 DN 400
NEXENTIRE 6,270 DN 270
CHONGKUNDANG 92,400 DN 3,500
KCC 344,000 DN 12,500
SKBP 79,600 DN 3,500
PIAM 42,900 DN 6,750
ShinpoongPharm 23,350 DN 1,950
DONGSUH 26,300 DN 2,600
LOTTE 27,100 DN 850
GCH Corp 22,200 DN 800
LotteChilsung 140,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,790 DN 280
POSCO 266,500 DN 8,000
DB INSURANCE 61,600 DN 1,800
SamsungElec 74,000 DN 1,100
NHIS 11,300 DN 250
DongwonInd 223,500 DN 4,500
SK Discovery 40,500 DN 3,200
LS 50,800 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES97700 DN3800
GC Corp 176,500 DN 5,000
GS E&C 39,050 DN 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 642,000 DN 40,000
KPIC 154,500 DN 12,000
Ottogi 443,000 DN 7,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,230 DN 230
SKC 146,000 DN 3,500
MERITZ SECU 6,350 DN 140
HtlShilla 71,300 DN 2,200
Hanmi Science 45,100 DN 3,000
SamsungElecMech 177,500 DN 5,000
Hanssem 74,400 DN 2,100
GS Retail 27,100 DN 800
KSOE 83,000 DN 2,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 33,900 DN 1,650
MS IND 25,500 DN 950
(MORE)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5,805 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at 532: KDCA
-
Lee vows legalization of virtual asset industry
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(4th LD) S. Korea likely to report highest-ever new cases amid accelerating omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official