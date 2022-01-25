KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 88,400 DN 3,400
LS ELECTRIC 49,400 DN 1,800
KorZinc 517,000 DN 11,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,230 DN 160
HyundaiMipoDock 69,800 DN 2,300
IS DONGSEO 46,950 DN 850
S-Oil 86,300 DN 3,300
LG Innotek 349,000 DN 11,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,000 DN 7,000
HMM 22,150 DN 1,650
HYUNDAI WIA 67,200 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 147,500 DN 8,500
Mobis 233,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,500 UP 150
S-1 69,100 DN 1,800
ZINUS 68,700 DN 1,700
Hanchem 232,500 DN 13,000
DWS 53,700 DN 1,200
KEPCO 20,650 DN 350
SamsungSecu 40,150 DN 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 9,850 DN 250
SKTelecom 56,300 0
SNT MOTIV 39,650 DN 1,050
HyundaiElev 36,300 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDS 145,000 DN 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,850 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 3,990 DN 130
Hanon Systems 10,800 DN 500
SK 224,000 DN 5,500
Handsome 33,600 DN 900
Asiana Airlines 16,750 DN 600
COWAY 70,100 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 78,800 DN 2,700
IBK 10,150 DN 150
SamsungEng 21,800 DN 900
SAMSUNG C&T 107,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 4,900 DN 220
SAMSUNG CARD 30,350 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 21,200 DN 500
KT 30,550 DN 1,100
(MORE)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5,805 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at 532: KDCA
-
Lee vows legalization of virtual asset industry
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(4th LD) S. Korea likely to report highest-ever new cases amid accelerating omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official