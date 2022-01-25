KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL118000 DN5000
LOTTE TOUR 15,550 DN 800
LG Uplus 13,050 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,500 DN 2,300
KT&G 78,300 DN 300
DHICO 17,200 DN 800
Doosanfc 38,200 DN 1,400
LG Display 21,250 DN 300
Kangwonland 24,250 DN 600
NAVER 322,000 DN 6,500
Kakao 87,600 DN 2,400
NCsoft 558,000 DN 9,000
KIWOOM 90,000 DN 3,700
DSME 19,450 DN 800
HDSINFRA 6,030 DN 230
DWEC 5,450 DN 240
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,400 DN 650
CJ CheilJedang 351,500 DN 15,500
DongwonF&B 181,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 32,500 DN 900
LGH&H 952,000 DN 17,000
LGCHEM 643,000 DN 28,000
KEPCO E&C 70,000 DN 1,300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,800 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,900 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 131,000 DN 3,000
Celltrion 158,500 DN 8,000
Huchems 21,300 DN 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 128,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,400 DN 1,900
KIH 74,300 DN 1,500
GS 37,900 DN 750
CJ CGV 21,500 DN 1,450
LIG Nex1 60,000 DN 1,300
Fila Holdings 29,900 DN 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,100 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 2,940 DN 170
AMOREPACIFIC 150,500 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 21,050 DN 800
