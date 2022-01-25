KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 234,500 DN 13,000
POONGSAN 29,950 DN 1,150
KBFinancialGroup 57,100 DN 1,700
Hansae 24,150 UP 100
Youngone Corp 46,450 DN 1,000
CSWIND 51,200 DN 4,000
GKL 12,650 DN 500
KOLON IND 61,500 DN 1,700
HanmiPharm 247,000 DN 9,000
Meritz Financial 48,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 7,970 DN 330
emart 132,000 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 50 DN1700
KOLMAR KOREA 36,000 DN 1,300
HANJINKAL 53,400 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 49,950 DN 1,450
CUCKOO 17,750 DN 500
COSMAX 73,700 DN 800
MANDO 52,200 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 780,000 DN 31,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,900 DN 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,250 DN 300
Netmarble 117,500 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 291,000 DN 11,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S47200 DN1400
ORION 99,800 DN 2,200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,300 DN 150
BGF Retail 157,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 126,500 DN 13,000
HDC-OP 14,750 UP 450
HYOSUNG TNC 437,000 DN 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 453,000 DN 23,000
SKBS 172,000 DN 6,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,000 DN 500
KakaoBank 40,250 DN 1,750
HYBE 271,000 DN 6,000
SK ie technology 143,000 DN 4,000
DL E&C 113,500 DN 1,500
kakaopay 137,500 DN 9,000
SKSQUARE 56,700 DN 2,500
(END)
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5,805 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at 532: KDCA
Lee vows legalization of virtual asset industry
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
(4th LD) S. Korea likely to report highest-ever new cases amid accelerating omicron spread
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official