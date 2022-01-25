S. Korea launches delegation for Beijing 2022
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea officially set sail for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, with its athletes hoping to inspire their weary nation during the COVID-19 pandemic with performances on slopes, ice and tracks.
South Korea will send 63 athletes and 61 officials in six sports to the Chinese capital for the Feb. 4-20 Olympics. For the team launching ceremony held at the Olympic Park in Seoul, 32 athletes and 14 officials were on hand.
Korea Skating Union President Yoon Hong-geun will lead the athletic delegation.
Beijing will be the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and will forge ahead amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant with stringent health and safety protocols in place.
The stated goal for South Korea, set by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), is rather modest: win one or two gold medals and finish among the top 15 in the medal table. South Korea has won at least five gold medals at three of the past four Winter Games, and at least two gold at every edition since 1992.
In Beijing, South Korea will be counting on medals from short track speed skating, speed skating, alpine snowboarding and curling.
At the previous Winter Games, held in the South Korean alpine town of PyeongChang four years ago, South Korea ranked seventh with five gold, eight silver and four bronze medals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5,805 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at 532: KDCA
-
Lee vows legalization of virtual asset industry
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) Daily cases jump to over 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(4th LD) S. Korea likely to report highest-ever new cases amid accelerating omicron spread
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official