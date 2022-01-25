Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip to nearly 14-month low on Fed uncertainties, virus woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks tumbled to an almost 14-month low Tuesday as investors are bracing for hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) plunged 71.61 points, or 2.56 percent, to close at 2,720.39 points. The reading marks the lowest number since the 2,700.93 point closing on Dec. 8, 2020.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
SEOUL -- North Korea seems to have test-fired at least two cruise missiles from an inland area, a South Korean official said, in what would be Pyongyang's fifth known round of missile launches this year.
"We still need to conduct a detailed analysis (on the launches)," the military official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "But I want to say that should such a missile be launched southward, our detection and interception systems have no problem countering it."
-----------------
(2nd LD) Hyundai Q4 net plunges 41 pct on chip shortage
SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit plunged 41 percent from a year earlier as extended chip shortages affected vehicle production and sales.
Net profit for the three months ended in December came to 701.4 billion won (US$585 million) from 1.183 trillion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
S. Korea remains committed to nuclear phaseout scheme: energy minister
SEJONG -- South Korea remains committed to its policy of phasing out nuclear power plants as part of efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, the country's energy minister said Tuesday.
Moon Sung-wook, minister of trade, industry and energy, reaffirmed there will be no change in the Moon Jae-in government's nuclear phaseout policy hours after main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol said he will scrap the plan if elected and seek to increase nuclear power generation.
-----------------
S. Korea keeps tabs on rising tension with Russia: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it is keeping a close eye on escalating tensions from the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, with its local embassy gearing up for contingency plans to evacuate its nationals there.
"We are closely monitoring relevant situations, taking necessary safety measures for Korean nationals (in Ukraine)," foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said during a press briefing. "Our government hopes that the Ukraine situation will be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy."
-----------------
S. Korea to send its 3rd-largest Winter Olympics team to Beijing 2022
SEOUL -- South Korea announced Tuesday it will have 63 athletes compete in six sports during the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.
It will be the country's third-largest athletic delegation to the Winter Games, behind 146 athletes for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on home soil and 71 athletes for the 2014 event in Sochi, Russia.
(END)
-
