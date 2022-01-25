Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Rescuers discover another missing person at collapsed construction site in Gwangju

All News 19:58 January 25, 2022

GWANGJU, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Rescue workers found one person trapped under rubble at the site of a collapsed apartment building under construction in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Tuesday.

The unidentified man, presumed to be one of five workers still missing, was found at an upper unit of the damaged building in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, as the search and rescue operation continued for 14 days.

He is the second worker discovered from the collapsed building since the first man was found dead on Jan. 14.

Exterior walls of the 39-story building under construction in Gwangju crumbled on Jan 11, trapping six construction workers at the site.

In this photo provided by Gwangju fire authorities, rescuers search for missing workers at a construction site in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Jan. 25, 2022, following the partial collapse of a high-rise apartment building on Jan. 11. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Gwangju #building collapse
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!