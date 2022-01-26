Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- 10,000 cases become reality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 mark with omicron (Kookmin Daily)
-- New COVID-19 cases around 14,000, up 5,000 in one day (Donga Ilbo)
-- Ruling party pledges political reform on 'edge of precipice' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Over 10,000 new cases at last; Too late to shift response measures after Seol (Segye Times)
-- South Korea-U.S. 'battery alliance' with 27 bln-won joint plant (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party mulls reform measures on 'edge of precipice' (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Ruling party chief says will not run in general election amid talks of reform (Hankyoreh)
-- No alarm bells ringing for lonely deaths (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 52 bln won vanishes amid foreigners' exit (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 69 bln won disappears this year, leaving individual investors restless (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- With record cases, treatment at home is the way forward (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea records all-time daily high COVID-19 cases amid omicron surge (Korea Herald)
-- U.S., Europe declare 'unity' against Russia over Ukraine (Korea Times)
(END)
-
