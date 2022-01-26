Korean-language dailies

-- 10,000 cases become reality (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Daily COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 mark with omicron (Kookmin Daily)

-- New COVID-19 cases around 14,000, up 5,000 in one day (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling party pledges political reform on 'edge of precipice' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Over 10,000 new cases at last; Too late to shift response measures after Seol (Segye Times)

-- South Korea-U.S. 'battery alliance' with 27 bln-won joint plant (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party mulls reform measures on 'edge of precipice' (Joongang Ilbo)

-- Ruling party chief says will not run in general election amid talks of reform (Hankyoreh)

-- No alarm bells ringing for lonely deaths (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 52 bln won vanishes amid foreigners' exit (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 69 bln won disappears this year, leaving individual investors restless (Korea Economic Daily)

