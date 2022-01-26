(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 26)

With barely 40 days left before the March 9 presidential election, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said — humbly — it will not field candidates in by-elections for three districts in Seoul, Anseong and Cheongju, which will be held on the same day as the presidential election. The three by-elections are being held after lawmakers representing the districts lost their seats for violation of the election law or corruption. The DP also proposed to pass a motion to unseat Reps. Yoon Mi-hyang, Lee Sang-jik and Park Duk-hyum, three lawmakers recommended to resign by the Ethics Committee of the National Assembly. On Tuesday, DP Chairman Song Young-gil appeared on television and pointed to deepening criticism of a group of former democracy fighters for their dramatic transformation into "the establishment."